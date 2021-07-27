Sedlock Stifles Squirrels In Series Opening Win

The Baysox got out to an early lead and rode the coattails of a strong effort from Cody Sedlock in a 6-1 series opening win in Richmond Tuesday night.

Bowie took the early lead and didn't look back. Adley Rutschman walked and Cadyn Grenier singled. After a passed ball moved runners to second and third, Patrick Dorrian's SAC-fly scored Rutschman to put Bowie on top 1-0. Two batters later, Toby Welk hit his seventh home run in 29 games, a two-run shot to left-center to lead 3-0.

Sedlock (3-2) then went to work. He retired the first two batters in each of the first four innings and departed allowing just a run in five strong innings while striking out seven.

He gave way to Steve Klimek and Felix Bautista who each worked two scoreless innings to put the game away.

The Baysox have now won five of six and nine of their last 12 games. Greg Cullen hit his second Double-A home run with a solo shot to right in the 9th inning. Richmond left 12 men on base in the loss.

Bowie looks to continue their winning ways with a noontime 12:05 p.m. start Wednesday afternoon. RHP Gray Fenter will get the starting nod for the Baysox in Richmond.

