Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

July 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (40-32, 4.0 GB, 3rd SW Div) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (43-27, 0.0 GB, 1st SW Div)

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (1-1, 4.13 ERA) VS. RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

TUESDAY, juLY 27 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #73 / HOME GAME #37 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

WEDNESDAY, juLY 28 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-4, 4.26 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Scott (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

THURSDAY, juLY 29 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

LHP Joey Wentz (0-2, 3.63 ERA) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (4-3, 3.46 ERA)

FRIDAY, juLY 30 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Chance Kirby (3-1, 6.43 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 4.35 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves outlasted the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon in another wild affair on the road. Binghamton smacked four home runs against Erie pitching, but the SeaWolves scored in four consecutive innings to take the series finale 9-6. Riley Greene scored three runs for the second game in a row, and Spencer Trokelson drove in three. Binghamton traded Erie the lead after the third inning on a handful of fielding issues, and Erie pushed ahead for good on an RBI double by Torkelson. Every batter for the SeaWolves reached base at least once in the contest. The win for Erie split the six-game series with Binghamton, but gave the SeaWolves a decisive victory in the season series, as they won eight of the 12 games.

