July 22, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MAKE IT FIFTEEN-IN-A-ROW - The Portland Sea Dogs won the second game of the series against the Harrisburg Senators last night, 11-6. The victory extends Portland's winning streak to 15 games which is a new franchise record. The previous record was twelve games which was set in 1997. The Sea Dogs now own the longest winning streak of the Northeast League and ties the longest of the year in all levels of Minor League Baseball. The Nashville Sounds (AAA - Milwaukee Brewers) won fifteen-straight games from May 18 - June 3 of this season.

FITZGERALD SHINES - Last night, Ryan Fitzgerald tied his career-high with four hits in the 11-6 win over the Senators. Fitzgerald went 4-for-4 with four singles, two runs and two RBI. Each of his RBI came with two-outs.

CRAWFORD CONTINUES TO DOMINATE - Kutter Crawford had another stellar outing last night on the mound tossing 6.0 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out nine. He has not issued a walk in his last three outings (18.0 innings). In the month of July, Crawford has made four starts and is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA. He has pitched 22.1 innings allowing six runs on 16 hits while walking one and striking out 34. Crawford has held opposing batters to a .198 batting average.

CASTELLANOS ON A STREAK OF HIS OWN - Pedro Castellanos has a nine-game hitting streak for the Sea Dogs. Castellanos is batting .343 (12-for-35) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI. He has drawn three walks and has struck out five. He owns a .385 OBP and .629 slugging percentage. Two of the nine games have been multi-hit games for Castellanos.

NO FLY ZONE - Despite blasting 12 home runs last week in Reading, Pennsylvania the Portland Sea Dogs have not recorded a homer at Hadlock Field despite recording 24 hits in the last two games.

STILL IN THE TOP SPOT - The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Double-A Northeast League and are 3.0 games ahead of second-place Somerset Patriots (40-27). The Akron RubberDucks (39-27) are in third place, 3.5 games behind Portland.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German is on the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He has faced the Senators once on 6/3 at Harrisburg. German tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three. That has been the only shutout outing German has had all season.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.