Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

July 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (38-30, T4TH PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (25-40, 5TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 17.0 GB)

RHP A.J. LADWIG (3-3, 3.94 ERA) VS. RHP DUSTIN BEGGS (0-2, 6.17 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 22 | 6:35 P.M. | MIRABITO STADIUM

GAME #69 | ROAD GAME #33 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

FRIDAY, JULY 23 AT BINGHAMTON - 7:05 P.M. - MIRABITO STADIUM

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-2, 4.42 ERA) VS. ADAM OLLER (4-3, 5.12 ERA)

SATURDAY, JULY 24 AT BINGHAMTON - 6:35 P.M. - MIRABITO STADIUM

RHP CHANCE KIRBY (3-1, 4.81 ERA) VS. RHP COLE GORDON (0-3, 4.88 ERA)

SUNDAY, JULY 25 AT BINGHAMTON - 1:05 P.M. - MIRABITO STADIUM

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-2, 5.36 ERA) VS. RHP OSCAR DE LA CRUZ (1-3, 6.42 ERA)

LAST GAME

Erie had a quiet night in Binghamton on Wednesday, only scoring twice, and falling in a 10-inning walk-off to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Jesus Rodriguez spun six innings of one-run ball, but the SeaWolves bullpen allowed a pair of runs to squander a one-run lead, and eventually the game. Dylan Rosa broke out of a five-game hitless skid with a solo home run to open the third inning, but Manny Eodriguez matched it with his own solo shot to open the home half of the frame. Erie pushed ahead in the sixth inning on a couple of hits, including an RBI single by Andre Lipcius, but Joe Navilhon blew a save opportunity out of the pen when Binghamton tied the game in the seventh. Needing extra innings, Erie came up empty in their half of 10th, while Ruben Garcia gave up a base hit and hit two batters to force in the winning run.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.