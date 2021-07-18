July 18, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

YES WE HAVE A WINNING STREAK, BUT - The Portland Sea Dogs have won their last 12 games which would tie a franchise record but there's a catch. After the first win of the streak (game one of a doubleheader in New Hampshire), the next game was suspended due to inclement weather. The game will resume in September, but could have implications on the current streak. If the Sea Dogs were to lose, that would cut the current streak down a couple games, but if they win then that would extend the streak to an extra game according to the rule book. The suspended game was tied, 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning with the Fisher Cats.

LOOKING BACK TO THE FRANCHISE RECORD - Considering the possibility of the implications of the suspended game, if the Sea Dogs win tonight it would tie a franchise record of twelve straight wins tying a franchise record. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 12 games and was 4/25/97-5/7/97. Kevin Millar, Mark Kotsay and Randy Winn were all members of the 1997 Sea Dogs squad which was managed by Fredi Gonzalez. Gonzalez is currently the Bench Coach for the Baltimore Orioles. In the 1997 season, Millar hit .342 with 32 home runs, 131 RBI and 68 extra base hits. He spent the entire season with Portland.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1997 - Back in 1997, the top song of the year was Candle in the Wind by Elton John, Titanic and Jurassic Park were the biggest movies of the year and every elementary age kid would sneak to the bathroom during school to take care of their Tamagotchi.

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM IS A LAUNCHING PAD - The Sea Dogs have recorded a home run in every game of the series. Triston Casas and Devlin Granberg have each launched two homers this week while Pedro Castellanos, Ronaldo Hernandez, Joey Meneses and Hudson Potts have all gone deep.

TWO OUTS DON'T BOTHER THE 'DOGS - Three out of the five runs by the Sea Dogs last night came with two-outs. This season with two outs, Devlin Granberg has the highest batting average with .316 and one double, three homers and five RBI. Pedro Castellanos is batting .291 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski will be on the mound for the series finale this afternoon for Portland. He last pitched 7/11 vs Hartford and did not get out of first inning. He tossed 0.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

