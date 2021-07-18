Manny Melendez Stays Hot at Plate in Yard Goats Loss

July 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Fisher Cats scored seven runs in the fifth inning and defeated the Yard Goats by the score of 7-4 on Sunday evening at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The seven-run frame was highlighted by a three-run homer by LJ Talley. Manny Melendez had two hits, including a 2 RBI double for the Yard Goats in the final game of the homestand. The Yard Goats begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday in Maryland, and return home on Tuesday, July 27th to host the Mets affiliate.

The Yard Goats scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning off reliever Marcus Reyes. Jameson Hannah and Sean Bouchard started the inning with singles, and later in the frame Manny Melendez cracked a two-out double to right-center field, scoring Hannah and Bouchard, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead.

However, the Fisher Cats scored seven times in the fifth inning off Yard Goats starter Nick Bush to take a 7-2 lead. Vinny Capra led off the rally with a double, the first of four straight Fisher Cats hits. Chavez Young broke the 2-2 tie with a go-ahead two-run single to make it 4-2 New Hampshire. After a single by the league's top hitter Otto Lopez, LJ Talley capped the uprising with a three-run home run into the right field porch seats, giving the Fisher Cats a 7-2 edge.

The Yard Goats got two runs in the sixth inning to make it a 7-4 game. Eleheris Montero had an RBI single as part of three straight Hartford hits and Todd Czinege contributed with a RBI groundout.

The Yard Goats start a six-game road trip on Tuesday night in Bowie, Maryland against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Bowie Baysox. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsra-dio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on July 27 to host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

--

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 4

WP- Marco Reyes (1-0)

LP- Nick Bush (0-2)

S-Sean Rackowski (1)

T-2:50

A- 4,735

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.