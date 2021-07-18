Seven Runs in Fifth Carry Fisher Cats to 7-4 Win over Yard Goats

Hartford, CT - LJ Talley ripped a three-run homer in a seven-run fifth inning to propel the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Sunday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

With the win, the Fisher Cats (28-34) clinched a 4-2 series victory in Hartford.

A two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning by Manny Melendez gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, ten Fisher Cats came to the plate. New Hampshire recorded seven runs on seven hits. Rodrigo Vigil had an RBI single to make it 2-1 and Samad Taylor's sacrifice fly tied the contest. A two-run single by Chavez Young gave the Fisher Cats a 4-2 lead, and Talley's homer, his sixth of the season, made it 7-2.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 7-4. One run scored on a single by Elehuris Montero and another on a fielder's choice.

Six New Hampshire pitchers worked in the contest, including starting pitcher Elvis Luciano, who left after one inning. Marcus Reyes (W, 1-0), who took over in the second inning, went the next three innings, allowing two runs on two hits to pick up his first win. He struck out four.

Graham Spraker worked a perfect fifth inning. Brody Rodning and Kyle Johnston navigated through to the eighth inning when Sean Rackoski took over, finishing up for his first save.

All nine Fisher Cat starters had at least one hit with Taylor going 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Jordan Groshans went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

The Fisher Cats have a scheduled off day on Monday. On Tuesday, New Hampshire will open a six-game series against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at Delta Dental Stadium. For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com. For media requests, please email Tyler Murray at tmurray@nhfishercats.com.

