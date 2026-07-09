Jules Cagle Signs Professional Deal from Academy Contract

Published on July 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that Jules Cagle has signed a professional contract with the club ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, adding youthful energy to the back-line as the club continues to invest in its player development pathway, pending league and federation approval. The 17-year-old defender, who appeared for Fort Lauderdale United on an Academy contract during the 2025/26 campaign, becomes the third player in club history to earn a professional contract after progressing through the Fort Lauderdale United Academy, joining Taylor Smith and Daniela Todd.

"Seeing Jules earn a professional contract is a tremendous moment for both her and our club," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "From the day she joined us on an Academy contract, she embraced the challenge of competing in a professional environment and continued to grow every step of the way. Her signing is another example of the pathway we're building at Fort Lauderdale United, and we're excited to see her continue her development with us."

Cagle, a native of Clemmons, North Carolina, joined the Fort Lauderdale United Academy during the 2025 offseason after dominating ECNL over the last two seasons. The defender made four appearances for the first team in her rookie campaign, becoming the youngest player in club history at the time to make her professional debut when she appeared against Sporting JAX on April 11 at 16 years, 332 days old. Cagle continued to impress throughout the season, becoming the youngest player in club history to start a match for Fort Lauderdale United when she earned a place in the starting lineup against Dallas Trinity FC on May 16 at 17 years, 2 days old in the season finale. A promising young defender with immense potential, Cagle represents the future of Fort Lauderdale United and will look to continue her development as a key part of the club's long-term vision.

The signing further underscores Fort Lauderdale United FC's commitment to providing a direct pathway from the academy to the professional level while continuing to strengthen its connection to the local community.







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