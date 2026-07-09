University of Kentucky Goalkeeper Marz Josephson Signs with LSC

Published on July 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club added to its goalkeeper room Thursday with the signing of Marzia "Marz" Josephson from the University of Kentucky, pending league and federation approval.

A familiar face around Lexington, Josephson appeared 40 times for the Wildcats across two seasons and trialed with LSC's Gainbridge Super League squad near the end of its 2026/26 championship season.

"Lexington has become such a special place to me, so having the opportunity to play professional soccer here is truly an honor," said Josephson. "I've experienced firsthand how passionate and supportive this community is, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent this city while helping continue the growth of women's soccer in the Bluegrass. I can't wait to step on the field and play for a place that already feels like home."

The 25-year-old from Apex, North Carolina began her NCAA career in Chapel Hill, just 22 miles from her home. A major injury sidelined her during her sophomore and junior seasons, but she still made 26 appearances for the Tar Heels between her freshman and senior campaigns, starting 16 of those matches and posting a 69% save percentage.

She transferred to the Bluegrass in 2023 for graduate school, where she played every minute across two seasons for the Wildcats. Josephson tallied 97 saves on 125 shots overall, good for a 78% save percentage at Kentucky.

Nine clean sheets in her first season at UK tied for the third-most in program history. By the end of her Kentucky career, she had logged 16 clean sheets and posted a 20W-9L-11D record in net.

As a youth player, Josephson also attended five United States Girls National Team camps and was named to the U-17 U.S. Women's National Team player pool.

She joins Katie Murray and Mac Midgeley as new signings ahead of Lexington Sporting Club's title defense during the 2026 Fall season.

2026 Fall Roster

Goalkeepers: Marz Josephson

Defenders: Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Ally Brown, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Regan Steigleder, Cassie Rohan, Gracie Falla

Midfielders: Taylor Aylmer, Mac Midgley, Tati Fung, Addie McCain, Darya Rajaee, Nicole Vernis, Katie Murray

Forwards: Hannah White, Amber Nguyen, McKenzie Weinert, Catherine Barry, Sarah Griffith







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 9, 2026

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