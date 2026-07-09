DC Power Football Club Sign Forward Kayla Colbert

Published on July 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club have announced the signing of forward Kayla Colbert ahead of the Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Kayla is part of the exciting new wave of fresh players we're bringing in this season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "She's a dynamic player and we're thrilled to welcome her here in DC."

A four-year contributor at the University of Southern California, Colbert helped lead the Trojans to a Big Ten Championship and the program's first ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as a senior in 2024. The Rancho Cucamonga, California native made 59 career appearances for USC, recording 15 goals and 16 assists from the back, and earned All-Conference honors in each of her final two collegiate seasons after entering college as one of the top-ranked forwards in her recruiting class.

VIEW POWER FC SCHEDULE: The 2026 Fall Gainbridge Super League Schedule

Season tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Kayla Colbert

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Country: United States

Birthdate: 1/11/2003

Age: 23

Height: 5'2"

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 9, 2026

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