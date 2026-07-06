DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Justina Gaynor

Published on July 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has re-signed midfielder Justina Gaynor through the 2027 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Justina back to DC Power FC for the upcoming season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Justina was a key player in our push towards the playoffs this season and we're confident she will bring that same intensity and skill in her second season."

Gaynor signed with DC Power FC on January 29, 2026, ahead of the Spring half of the 2025/26 season after playing for Lexington SC in the Fall slate. Gaynor has appeared in 22 matches this season (11 starts) and earned two assists.

Before she signed with the Gainbridge Super League, Gaynor signed her first professional contract with the Chicago Stars FC (NWSL) on March 12, 2025, and made two appearances for the club. Gaynor had a successful five-year college career, playing her first season with Butler University (2020-21) and her final four years of NCAA eligibility at Michigan State University (2021-2024).

Season tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Justina Gaynor

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Shelby Township, MI

Birthdate: 12/21/2001

Age: 24

Height: 5'8''

Status: Domestic

Transaction: DC Power FC re-sign midfielder Justina Gaynor to a contract extension through the 2027 season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 6, 2026

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