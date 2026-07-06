DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Justina Gaynor
Published on July 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has re-signed midfielder Justina Gaynor through the 2027 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.
"We're excited to welcome Justina back to DC Power FC for the upcoming season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Justina was a key player in our push towards the playoffs this season and we're confident she will bring that same intensity and skill in her second season."
Gaynor signed with DC Power FC on January 29, 2026, ahead of the Spring half of the 2025/26 season after playing for Lexington SC in the Fall slate. Gaynor has appeared in 22 matches this season (11 starts) and earned two assists.
Before she signed with the Gainbridge Super League, Gaynor signed her first professional contract with the Chicago Stars FC (NWSL) on March 12, 2025, and made two appearances for the club. Gaynor had a successful five-year college career, playing her first season with Butler University (2020-21) and her final four years of NCAA eligibility at Michigan State University (2021-2024).
Season tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.
Justina Gaynor
Position: Midfielder
Birthplace: Shelby Township, MI
Birthdate: 12/21/2001
Age: 24
Height: 5'8''
Status: Domestic
Transaction: DC Power FC re-sign midfielder Justina Gaynor to a contract extension through the 2027 season.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 6, 2026
- DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Justina Gaynor - DC Power FC
- Lexington SC Adds University of Tennessee Midfielder Mac Midgley to Fall Roster - Lexington Sporting Club
- 2026 Women's Fall Season Mini Ticket Pack on Sale Now - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Justina Gaynor
- DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Loza Abera and Anna Bagley
- DC Power FC Announce 2026 Fall Schedule
- DC Power Football Club Announce End-Of-Season Roster Updates
- DC Power FC Players Named to 2025/26 All-League First and Second Teams