DC Power Football Club Sign Katie Cappelletti, Emma Jaskaniec, Tyler Lussi, Sarah McCoy, and Tatum Thomason

Published on July 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club have announced the signings of goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti, midfielder Emma Jaskaniec, forward Tyler Lussi, defender Sarah McCoy, and midfielder Tatum Thomason ahead of the Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"This group brings a blend of professional pedigree, athleticism, and proven goalscoring that fits exactly what we wanted to add this offseason," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "We have added experience at every level of the field, from a goalkeeper who has competed in the NWSL to attacking talent that has produced in this league and beyond. Each of these players raises the level of our roster, and several of them know what it takes to win at the highest levels of the American game."

Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti joins Power FC after time with the Kansas City Current and the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL. The Fayetteville, New York native was a four-year standout at Saint Joseph's University from 2021 to 2024, where she set the program record for both shutouts (27) and saves (422). As a graduate student in 2024, she led the Atlantic 10 in saves and save percentage en route to Atlantic 10 Goalkeeper of the Year and First Team All-Conference honors. After her collegiate career, Cappelletti signed her first professional contract with the North Carolina Courage in May 2025 before joining the Kansas City Current ahead of the 2026 preseason.

Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec joins from Spokane Zephyr FC, where she spent the first two seasons of the USL Super League. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native delivered one of the signature moments of the 2025/26 season, scoring a 90th-minute, long-range equalizer against Brooklyn FC that was named the USL Super League Goal of the Month for September 2025. A five-year standout at the University of Wisconsin, Jaskaniec left Madison with 37 goals in 91 appearances, was named the 2022 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, and was selected in the second round of the 2024 NWSL Draft by the Utah Royals.

Forward Tyler Lussi brings championship pedigree and a scoring touch to the Power FC attack. A nine-year NWSL veteran, Lussi recorded 19 goals across 153 career appearances with Portland Thorns FC, Angel City FC, and the North Carolina Courage, and was part of Portland's 2017 NWSL Championship-winning squad as a rookie. The Lutherville, Maryland native most recently starred for Carolina Ascent FC in the Gainbridge Super League, where she was named the March 2026 USL Super League Player of the Month. A standout at Princeton University, Lussi finished her collegiate career as the program's all-time leader in goals (53) and points (122) and represented the United States at the U-23 level.

Defender Sarah McCoy brings leadership and professional experience across three countries to the Power FC backline. The center back captained Spokane Zephyr FC during the 2025/26 season, led the USL Super League in clearances early in the campaign, and earned a USL Super League Team of the Month selection in September 2025. Born in Durham, North Carolina, and raised in Brighton, Michigan, McCoy spent a season with the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL before joining Canberra United of Australia's top-tier Liberty A-League, where she scored once in 16 appearances. She played her collegiate soccer at Purdue and the University of Virginia, helping the Cavaliers record 13 shutouts during the 2021 season.

Midfielder Tatum Thomason joins Power FC for her first professional contract after a standout collegiate career. The Peoria, Arizona native was the 2021 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year before playing three seasons at the University of Washington and a final senior season at Arizona State. As a senior in 2025, Thomason led Arizona State in goals, points, and penalty kicks, started all 19 matches, and earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors. Across her collegiate career she developed a reputation as a dynamic, creative midfielder capable of producing in the final third.

Katie Cappelletti

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Fayetteville, New York

Country: United States

Birthdate: 9/12/2002

Age: 23

Height: 6'0"

Status: Domestic

Emma Jaskaniec

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Country: United States

Birthdate: 5/17/2001

Age: 25

Height: 5'8"

Status: Domestic

Tyler Lussi

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Lutherville, Maryland

Country: United States

Birthdate: 1/26/1995

Age: 31

Height: 5'7"

Status: Domestic

Sarah McCoy

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Durham, North Carolina

Country: United States

Birthdate: 3/26/1999

Age: 27

Height: 5'6"

Status: Domestic

Tatum Thomason

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Peoria, Arizona

Country: United States

Birthdate: 3/30/2004

Age: 22

Height: 5'5"

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 7, 2026

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