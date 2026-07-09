DC Power Football Club Extend Ellie Gilbert and Makenna Gottschalk

Published on July 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has exercised a Club option for both midfielder Ellie Gilbert and goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk through the 2027 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're so excited to bring Makenna and Ellie back as we continue to bolster the roster ahead of the upcoming season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Ellie is one of our most dynamic midfielders, bringing an immediate impact on both sides of the field. Meanwhile, Makenna has been extremely solid for our defense, and we're lucky to have a player of her caliber in goal. These are two key players who embody our style of play and consistently make our team better."

Gilbert signed with DC Power FC on July 3, 2025, making her debut on August 23, 2025 in a 3-1 win against Sporting Jax where she contributed her sole assist of the season. The midfielder made 16 appearances and scored one goal throughout the 2025/26 season. Prior to joining Power FC, she made her professional debut with FTC-Telekom in Budapest, Hungary during their 2025 season, establishing herself as a fundamental part of the championship team's midfield. Before competing professionally, Gilbert played four seasons at the University of Georgia. A SEC Tournament Champion during her junior season, she went on to captain her team her final year, appearing in all 21 matches and amassing 1,778 minutes for the Bulldogs.

Gottschalk joined the club on July 5, 2025 from Fort Lauderdale United FC. During the 2025/26 season, she started nine games, recorded 32 saves, and maintained a 76.2% save success rate. Gottschalk made her debut for Power FC on March 12, 2026 in a 1-1 draw against Dallas Trinity FC, recording six saves throughout the game. Prior to joining the club, she made five appearances with Fort Lauderdale United recording 21 saves with a 77.8% save percentage in 2024/25 and played overseas for SCU Torreense in Portugal from 2023-2024. Over her collegiate career, Gottschalk played at Daytona State College before transferring to New Mexico State University. She started all 52 matches during her three seasons with the Aggies and left her mark as one of the program's top goalkeepers.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, August 15 against Carolina Ascent FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Ellie Gilbert

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Birthdate: 3/22/2003

Height: 5'10''

Age: 22

Status: Domestic

Makenna Gottschalk

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: West Minster, CO

Birthdate: 11/4/1999

Height: 5'8''

Age: 26

Status: Domestic

Transaction: DC Power FC Extend Midfielder Ellie Gilbert and Goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk Through 2026/27







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 9, 2026

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