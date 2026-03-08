Josh Sargent vs. Miles Robinson Loading
Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
We've got your Sunday Night plans covered.
Watch @FCCincinnati vs @TorontoFC at 7pm ET on Apple TV: http://apple.co/3MCLhg0 // Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2026
- FC Dallas Falls, 1-0, at LAFC - FC Dallas
- SKC Falls, 1-0, to Supporters' Shield Leaders San Diego - Sporting Kansas City
- Ten-Man Galaxy Falls to Rapids for First Loss of the Season - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Defeats Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in Its First Road Match of the 2026 MLS Regular Season - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Road Win Saturday Evning in St. Louis - Seattle Sounders FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls in Close Match to Seattle Sounders FC at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Timbers Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Start to 2026 with 1-0 Home Win over FC Dallas - Los Angeles FC
- 'caps Unbeaten Through First Five Matches Across All Competitions - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Summer Camps Return for 2026 with New Camps and Opportunities for Elite Soccer Development
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Sunday Night Soccer
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Return to TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer
- FC Cincinnati Sign Evan Louro to Contract Extension
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success