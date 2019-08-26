Jose Martinez, Austin Gomber, Tyler O'Neill to Springfield for Expected Rehab

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced OF Jose Martinez, OF Tyler O'Neill and LHP Austin Gomber are expected to begin rehab assignments for the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Monday, August 26.

All three rehabbers are expected to play in Monday night's game, with Gomber expected to open it on the mound.

This will be the first rehab appearance in Springfield for the 31-year-old Martinez. In 110 games with St. Louis this season, Martinez is slashing .266/.336/.737 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. Over 380 Major League games, he has a .297 batting average with 41 home runs and 170 RBIs. Martinez has been on the I.L. since August 12.

Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations on May 25, 2016, Martinez entered the 2018 season ranked fifth in batting average among active players among players with a minimum 270 games played. Martinez led the Cardinals in batting (.305) in 2018 and posted single-season highs in home runs (17), RBIs (83), hits (163), runs (64), doubles (30), walks (49) and extra-base hits (47).

O'Neill, the St. Louis Cardinals 2018 Minor League Player of the Year, made his Major League debut with St. Louis on April 19, 2018 at Chicago (NL). The 24-year-old British Columbia native is batting .279 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 46 games at the Major League level in 2019. He has 139 home runs over 563 career minor league games, and leads all minor leaguers in home runs since 2015. O'Neill has been on the I.L. since August 3.

Acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for LHP Marco Gonzales on July 21, 2017, O'Neill has never appeared in a Springfield Cardinals uniform after being assigned directly to Memphis following his acquisition. O'Neill previously rehabbed with Springfield from April 23-25, 2019 and connected on a home run in his last game at Hammons Field.

Expected to open Monday night's game at Hammons Field, Gomber will be making his first appearance in a Springfield Cardinals uniform since August 31, 2017, when he struck out 11 Arkansas Travelers over 6.0 innings, allowing just one run. Gomber spent the entire 2017 season with Springfield, finishing 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA over 26 starts while striking out 140 over 143.0 innings. He was named the St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month and the MiLB.com Texas League Pitcher of the Month for August 2017 after allowing just four earned runs over 39.2 innings (0.92 ERA) and striking out 44.

Since making his MLB debut on June 2, 2018 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, Gomber is 6-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 29 games (11 GS) with St. Louis. Gomber opened the 2019 season with Triple-A Memphis before being placed on the I.L. on May 16.

