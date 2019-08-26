Brett Conine Named TL Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks right-hander Brett Conine has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for August 20-25, league president Tim Purpura announced Monday.

He is the second consecutive Hooks player to take home Texas League weekly honors after Jake Adams was named Player of the Week on August 18. It is the first career weekly honor at any level for Conine.

Conine, an 11th round pick in the 2018 draft out of Cal State Fullerton, went 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA (1 ER in 10.0 IP) with nine strikeouts while allowing 10 hits and three walks over two road outings against the Texas League's top teams, Arkansas and Tulsa, respectively.

On August 20, he fired 6.0 innings, allowing two runs (1 earned) on five hits with seven punchouts in a Hooks win. He tossed 4.0 innings of scoreless relief on Sunday in Tulsa.

The 22-year-old has played at three levels in 2019, rising from Class-A Quad Cities to Advanced-A Fayetteville before earning his promotion to Corpus Christi on August 13. In three games (1 start) with Corpus Christi, he's 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA (2 ER in 12.0 IP). Overall, Conine is 8-4 with a 2.16 ERA (26 ER in 108.1 IP) with 129 strikeouts, a 1.03 WHIP and a .211 opponents' average in 24 games (14 starts) across three Minor League levels in 2019. He ranks among Astros minor leaguers in innings pitched (4th), wins (4th) and strikeouts (5th).

Adams was named Player of the Week for August 12-18 after batting .476 (10-for-21) with three doubles, three homers, six runs, 11 RBIs, a walk and a stolen base in six games.

The duo joins Abraham Toro (May 7-13), Bryan Abreu (May 13-19), Joshua Rojas (May 20-26) and Seth Beer (July 1-7) as Hooks players to take home weekly honors this season.

The Hooks wrap up the regular season beginning Monday with an eight-game homestand, including seven days of giveaways from August 27 through September 2.

