Sod Poodles to Donate $7,500 to Local Charities on Behalf of Padres Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas - The San Diego Padres, parent club of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, have provided the team with a sum of $7,500 through the Padres Foundation to support Amarillo non-profit organizations. The sum will be divided into five (5) - $1,500 donations to benefit five separate area non-profit organizations.

For many years, the Padres organization has committed to provide funds to their minor league affiliates to benefit the local community and provide positive outreach and community pride.

"The Padres are proud to have the Sod Poodles and Amarillo as part of our family," said Tom Seidler, Padres Senior Vice President of Community Affairs. "As part of our relationship with each of our minor league affiliates, the Padres Foundation provides support to enhance the Sod Poodles outreach into the Amarillo community."

"We are proud to be a part of a family that cares so much for their neighbors and affiliated communities around the nation," said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of the Sod Poodles. "We look forward to benefitting many of our local Amarillo charities with a portion of these funds and continue to help spread the Padres and Sod Poodles message of positivity and making a meaningful impact."

This year, the team has chosen the following organizations to receive donations: ADVO Companies, Downtown Women's Center, Panhandle Community Services, Buckner International, and the Amarillo Humane Society.

Throughout the team's final regular-season homestand, the Sod Poodles will host check presentation ceremonies during pre-game festivities at HODGETOWN:

Monday, Aug. 26 - Presentation to ADVO Companies

Thursday, Aug. 29 - Presentation to Downtown Women's Center

Friday, Aug. 30 - Presentation to Buckner International

Saturday, Aug. 31 - Presentation to Amarillo Humane Society, chosen by Sod Poodles "Community Player of the Year" Kyle Lloyd

Sunday, Sept. 1 - Presentation to Panhandle Community Services

