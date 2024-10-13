Jordan Joins QMJHL Les Olympiques de Gatineau, Attack Down to 3 OA's

October 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced Sunday that overage defenceman Taos Jordan would be heading to the QMJHL with Les Olympiques de Gatineau. Jordan's departure bring's the Attack down to the league requirement of three overage players with Landen Hookey, Bruce McDonald and Konnor Smith remaining with the team.

Attack General Manager, Dale DeGray, says making decisions such as these are one of the hardest thing one does as a general manager. " The Attack would like to wish Taos all the best on his move to Gatineau in the QMJHL. His time in Owen Sound was certainly memorable for many reasons, mostly what he was able to do on the ice while being a 12th round selection for the Attack. Taos was well liked and respected in the community, the locker room and on the ice. One of the hardest decisions for any general manager is having to make decisions with overage players when they are of such quality people. We would like to wish him all the success he deserves at his new destination."

Jordan was Draft by the Attack as a 12th Round Pick, 151st overall, in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Spending his entire OHL career with the Attack, Jordan's best season came last year, where he achieved 4 goals paired with 21 assists in 68 games played. Playing a total of 191 games with the Attack, Jordan was actively in the lineup, quickly becoming a fan favourite both on and off the ice. When speaking of Jordan, many would be reminded of his quick thinking action and leadership with the team. During the 2023-24 season, Jordan became a prominent spokes person during the teams' Black History Month program in February.

The entire Owen Sound Attack Organization would like to thank Taos for his contributions to the organization and the community of Owen Sound and want to wish him and his family well on the next steps of his hockey career!

