Game Day: Game 7, Firebirds at Sting - 2:05 p.m.

October 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 7 - Firebirds at Sting

Progressive Auto Sales Arena

Sarnia, Ontario

2:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Evan Konyen scored 29 seconds into the game, Jimmy Lombardi had a goal and two assists and the Firebirds never trailed as they went on to beat the Oshawa Generals, 4-1, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 19 saves on 20 shots and Matthew Wang scored for the second consecutive game.

STINGTOBER: Flint and Sarnia are set to meet for the second time in eight days and the second of three scheduled games between the two during October. The Firebirds will play the Sting a total of eight times this season, tied with the Saginaw Sting for the most frequent opponent. Flint beat Sarnia in overtime, 3-2, last Saturday as Kaden Pitre netted the game-winning goal.

MILESTONE MOMENT: Evan Konyen's first period goal on Saturday night was his 60th career goal and his 150th career point. Konyen has four goals and three assists in six games as a Firebird. He played his first three seasons with the Sudbury Wolves, during which he recorded 56 goals and 87 assists in 189 games.

WORKHORSE: Nathan Day has started each of Flint's first six games in net and owns a record of 4-2-0-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Day has played 361 minutes, trailing only Saginaw's Andrew Oke (363). Day and Oke are the only two goaltenders who have played every game this season.

LACK OF PUNCH: Sarnia enters Sunday's game averaging 2.57 goals per game, the 19th best goal-scoring offense in the 20-team OHL. The Sting have struggled mightily on the power play; they are just 1-for-33, good for a 3% success rate. On the other side, Flint is allowing the fewest goals against per game in the league at 2.67. The Firebirds have allowed only 16 goals in six games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Beckham Edwards scored both of Sarnia's goals when the Firebirds and Sting met last Saturday. He leads the Sting with five goals and seven points...the Sting did not play on Saturday. They last played on Friday, a 4-3 shootout loss to Oshawa...Matthew Mania had two assists on Saturday, his first multi-point game as a Firebird.

UP NEXT: Flint will hit the road on Friday night for their first game of the season against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop at GFL Memorial Gardens is set for 7:07 p.m.

