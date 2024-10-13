Spirit Host Soo Sunday Evening

October 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (4-1-1-0) host the Soo Greyhounds (2-4-0-0) on Sunday, October 13th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw hosted the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, October 12th, where they fell 7-4. Kitchener started the scoring in this one but would be quickly followed up by two goals from Saginaw to take a 2-1 lead. The Rangers would score one more time in the first to tie the game going into the second period. The second period was less eventful and had both teams scoring one sending it to the third tied at three. Kitchener would score two more in the third to take a 5-3 lead with five minutes left in the game. Saginaw tallied one more goal to try cut into the lead but would come up short. The Rangers went on to score two empty net goals to end the game. Zayne Parekh scored his first goal of the season for the Spirit, and Michael Misa extended his point streak to six games (10G-3A-13P).

The Greyhounds hosted the Rangers on Friday, October 11th where they won 5-4 in a shootout. Travis Hayes scored twice for the Soo, Andrew Gibson found the back of the net, and Brady Martin scored one of the Greyhound's two shorthanded goals in the contest. The Rangers tied the game in the third period, and overtime couldn't find a winner. Martin and Hayes both scored in the shootout, and goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped both Kitchener shooters for the victory. Schenkel finished the night with 29 saves on 33 shots.

Last Time:

The Spirit and Greyhounds faced off on September 27th at the GFL Memorial Gardens. The Spirit would win this one by a score of 6-4. Michael Misa recorded a hat-trick in the first period of the game and tallied an assist. Kristian Epperson scored in the first and recorded two assists later in the period. Saginaw went into the second period up 4-0. The Greyhounds scored only two goals of the second period cutting the lead in half going into the third. Two minutes into the third, the Spirit tallied the game winning goal off the stick of Carson Harmer. The Soo would score two in the final period, but Saginaw's empty net goal would seal the game.

Players to watch:

Michael Misa will look to continue his current six game point streak on Sunday evening. Misa was held without a goal for the first time this season against the Rangers last night, but still managed an assist on Zayne Parekh's powerplay goal. Soo native Calem Mangone leads the team with seven assists. Last year, he found the score sheet in all but one game between the two clubs (3G-5A-8P). Kristian Epperson scored his third of the season last night against the Rangers, his first goal to come away from the Spirit penalty kill. He sits second on the team with nine points (3G, 6A) through six contests.

Brady Martin leads the Greyhounds in points so far with seven (3G, 4A) and will look to continue his early success against Saginaw. Martin put up three points (1G, 2A) when the Greyhounds hosted the Spirit on September 27th. Travis Hayes leads his team in goals this season with four. After failing to score in each of the Soo's first three games, Hayes has found the back of the net in each of the last three. Former first round pick Justin Cloutier will look to help his team top the Spirit. Cloutier is third on Soo in points with five (3G, 2A) and will try to add to those numbers against Saginaw.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players

- Owen Allard (UTA)

- Andrew Gibson (NSH)

- Landon Miller (DET)

