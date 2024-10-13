Misa Extends Point Streak to Seven Games, Spirit Fall to Soo 3-2

October 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit closed out the weekend with a loss to the Soo Greyhounds by a score of 3-2 Sunday evening. Michael Misa extended his point streak to seven games with his 11th goal of the season. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 26 saves on 29 shots. Charlie Schenkel was the starting goaltender for the Soo tallying 31 saves on 33 shots.

A scoreless first period saw eighteen minutes in minor penalties. Neither team found the back of the net, and Charlie Schenkel traded saves with Andrew Oke.

After 1: SAG 0 - 0 SOO (Total Shots: 7 - 9)

After the Soo's Charlie Schenkel stuffed Carson Harmer's penalty shot attempt, the Spirit put one on the board. Michael Misa toe dragged around a defender and buried a beautiful shot top shelf for his 11th goal of the season. Zayne Parekh and Joey Willis got the assists and Misa's point streak extended to seven games 11G- 3A-14P).

The Soo evened things up with Brady Martin sending Justin Cloutier's one time pass into the back of the net at 18:47.

After 2: SAG 1 - 1 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 10 Total Shots: 18 - 19)

The Soo took the lead 10:07 into the period as Justin Cloutier slipped a shot through the five-hole of Andrew Oke. Brady Martin and Spencer Evans are credited with assists.

Soo native Calem Mangone tied the game back up just 1:03 late. Forcing a turnover behind the Soo net, Mangone jammed the puck inside the right skate of Schenkel for his second of the season.

The Greyhounds took advantage of a late neutral zone turnover in the game's final minutes. Carson Andrew led a 2-on-1 into the Spirit end and snapped a shot past Andrew Oke's blocker for what turned out to be the game-winner.

FINAL: SAG 2 - 3 SOO (3rd Period shots: 15 - 10 Total Shots: 33 - 29)

Powerplay: SAG 0/3 SOO 0/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (26 Saves / 29 Shots, L) SOO Charlie Schenkel (31 Saves / 33 Shots, W)

Saginaw travels to London to face the Knights Friday, October 18th at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.