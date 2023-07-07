Join Us for Fireworks & Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond this Weekend

The weather is heating up and so are your Spokane Indians! The #GoSpo squad took two of their first three games against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) and will look to take that momentum into a fun-filled weekend at Avista Stadium. Click the links below to reserve your seats now!

Friday, July 7th - Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, KXLY 4 News Now & Big 99.9 Coyote Country: Join us for another fabulous Friday Night Fireworks show after the game and don't forget to purchase your glow necklaces in the Spokane Indians Team Store!

Saturday, July 8th - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and join the fun with a special character appearance from Black Panther! Players will be wearing specialty Marvel inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity. Plus, stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Sunday, July 9th - Youth Sports Day presented by Hitters and 700 ESPN: Calling all Youth Sports Players! Wear your jersey and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the end.

