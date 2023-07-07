Rodriguez Knocks in Six, Frogs Win 12-10

Spokane, WA: The AquaSox won a wild one on Thursday. They came back from a 4-0 deficit and scored 12 unanswered before surviving a furious six-run comeback from Spokane to win 12-10. Alberto Rodriguez paced the offensive effort for the Frogs with six RBIs in the contest.

Spokane got their offensive attack going early and often. Jordan Beck doubled in two in the first and AJ Lewis hit a two-run home run in the second to make it 4-0 Spokane after two innings. The AquaSox were primed for a comeback, scoring three in the third and fourth innings. Rodriguez knocked in the first run for the AquaSox in the third when he singled in Victor Labrada to make the score 4-1. The Frogs would score again on a Ben Ramirez ground out and once more on a Blake Rambusch RBI single to make the score 4-3, heading to the bottom of the fourth.

Everett would complete their comeback in the fifth after two walks and a single set things up for Ben Ramirez to knot the game up at 4 with a sacrifice fly, his second RBI of the game.

The fifth inning would also be the last frame for Spokane starter Blake Adams who was ejected for arguing with first base umpire Conor Mckenna. Adams exited after five innings where he gave up four earned runs on six hits, struck out five, and walked five. Mason Green would take over for Spokane to start the sixth.

On the other side, Brandon Schaeffer showed excellent poise, settling down after a rough first two innings and shutting down the Indians in the third-fifth. This comes as no surprise to Everett fans as Schaeffer has been stellar since joining the Frogs, posting a 2.05 ERA in 30.2 innings over five starts. Schaeffer would exit after the fifth.

Despite bringing in a new pitcher, Spokane could not stop the Everett offensive attack. Two batters into the sixth, Blake Rambusch picked up his second RBI of the game on a double to left, giving the Frogs a 5-4 advantage.

Rodriguez would add some insurance later in the inning when he picked up a two-run double that knocked in Rambusch and Harry Ford for his second and third RBIs of the game. The Frogs would score two more before the inning was over giving them nine unanswered runs and a 9-4 lead in the game.

Rodriguez was not done. He would knock in three more on an RBI double in the seventh making it a 12-4 AquaSox lead. He had six RBIs in the game and bumped up his season total to 58 on the year. Good for third in the Northwest League.

Spokane was not ready to give up. They scored six runs in the eighth, with most of the damage done on a pair of big flies and a pair of doubles. AJ Lewis hit a solo home run for his second big fly of the game, and Ryan Ritter hit a two-run blast. Sterlin Thompson and Jordan Beck each picked up RBI doubles, and it was a 12-10 game heading into the ninth.

Logan Rinehart, who collected the last out of the eighth, came back out for the ninth and put down Spokane 1-2-3 for his eighth save of the year.

The AquaSox are now 41-37 on the season, and they will look to win their second game of the series with Spokane on Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox next homestand begins on Friday, July 14th, with a quick three-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. After a day off the Frogs will continue the homestand with a six-game series versus the Tri-City Dust Devils (July 14-23).

