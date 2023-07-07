Hops Surrender 11 Unanswered to Canadians in Loss

July 7, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - A day after the Hops' offense scored 11 runs on 17 hits, the Vancouver Canadians responded with 13 runs on 16 hits. Hillsboro got out to an early 4-0 lead, but couldn't hold on in the late innings as the Canadians scored 11 unanswered runs. Michael Turconi had two triples and four RBI and Dasan Brown had four hits, in the C's 13-5 win.

The Hops opened the scoring in the second inning against former Everett AquaSox pitcher, Adam Macko. Macko was acquired by the Blue Jays from Seattle in exchange for all-star outfielder, Teoscar Hernandez. Gavin Logan hit his third double and ninth RBI to give Hillsboro a 1-0 lead, followed by a Josh Day two-run opposite field home run. Day's fourth homer of the campaign extended the lead to 3-0.

Hillsboro tacked on another run in the third, when Junior Franco blasted his second High-A home run off the netting in right field. The Hops lead was 4-0, but things quickly went downhill for the home team.

Spencer Giesting was cruising through the first three innings and only needed six pitches to get out of the third, but Vancouver got to him in the fourth. They had four hits in the frame, making it a 4-2 game. Alex De Jesus had an RBI triple, his second of the series and the first of four in the game for the Canadians.

J.J. D'Orazio continued his hot hitting with an RBI single in the fourth, brining home his 34th run of the year. D'Orazio had his first four-hit game of the season last night.

Hillsboro's 5-2 lead quickly evaporated, as the Canadians would proceed to score 11 unanswered runs.

Michael Turconi led off the sixth inning with his first of two triples, later scoring on a sac fly by Alex De Jesus. De Jesus' second RBI of the night gave him 16 in just 13 games against Hillsboro this season.

After the solo run in the sixth the Hops' lead was 5-3, but Vancouver put together a big seventh inning. With Logan Clayton on the mound, the C's scored three runs. Alan Roden walked and Dasan Brown had his third hit of the game, putting two runners on for Turconi. He once again split the gap in the outfield and crusied into third base with a two-RBI triple. His second triple in as many innings tied the game at five. The next batter, Alex De Jesus smoked a single up the middle, his third straight plate appearance with an RBI, giving Vancouver a 6-5 advantage.

The Canadians didn't look back after tagging Clayton for four runs, as they added five insurance runs in the eighth. With Vancouver native Eli Saul on the mound, Vancouver had five hits and five more runs. They batted around in the inning, scoring runs on a two-RBI single by Dasan Brown and a two-RBI single by Turconi. The rout continued in the ninth, when Alan Roden hit the fourth Vancouver triple, tying the most ever by a Hops' opponent.

The 13-5 win gave Vancouver their second win of the series and 18th in their last 24 games. Vancouver and Hillsboro will play game four of the series tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.