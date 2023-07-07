Emeralds Drop Game 3 Against Tri-City

The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 3 to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 6-3. The Emeralds 3 game winning streak has been snapped but they still currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Dust Devils.

The Emeralds got the scoring started in the 1st inning. The bases were loaded with 2-outs when Adrian Sugastey stepped into the box. He worked himself into a full count and was able to take ball 4 to walk in a run. The Emeralds weren't able to cash in on the next run. In the bottom of the 2nd the Dust Devils were able to tie up the ballgame. Arol Vera reached base and Werner Blakely was able to hit a double into the gap to score Vera and even up the ballgame at 1-1.

In the 2nd inning Eugene was able to take the lead back. Luis Toribio reached base and Donovan Walton was able to single to score Toribio on the play. The next batter, Jared Dupere, followed it up with a single to score Carter Howell on the play. The Emeralds held the 3-1 lead after the first 2 frames.

In the 5th inning the Dust Devils came roaring back to cut the deficit to just one. The lineup flipped over to the top for Tri-City and Joe Stewart reached base to get the inning started. Adrian Placencia doubled down the line and Stewart showed off his speed to come home and score on the play. In the top of the 7th, they were able to tie the game up on an RBI-Single from Joe Stewart that scored Ryan Hernandez.

In the top of the 8th inning the Dust Devils were able to take the 5-3 lead. Arol Vera was able to reach base via walk and Alexander Ramirez hit a single to put a pair of runners on. After the Emeralds were able to retire Werner Blakely, that brought up Gustavo Campero to the plate. He ripped a double into the outfield and both Vera and Ramirez were able to come home and score on the play. They took the 5-3 lead into the 9th.

In the 9th inning the Dust Devils added an insurance run. D'Shawn Knowles hit a solo home run to give the Dust Devils the 6-3 lead. The Emeralds weren't able to get a rally started in the 9th, and went down in order. The Emeralds weren't able to hold onto the lead in this one.

Starter Jack Choate went 4 innings in his start. He allowed 3 hits and 1 earned run while walking 1 batter and striking out 5. It was a solid start for Choate who seems to really now be settling in with Eugene. Nick Morreale went 2.2 innings and allowed 3 hits, 2 runs and struck out a pair of batters. Tanner Kiest pitched 1.1 innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and struck out 2 batters. Kiest earned the loss in tonight's game and his record is now 1-2. Hunter Dula pitched the 9th and allowed a solo home run to D'Shawn Knowles.

It was a tough game tonight for Eugene but they'll have an opportunity to clinch a series-split tomorrow night if they're able to win the ballgame. They currently have a 2-1 lead over the Dust Devils through the first 3 games. Nick Sinacola will be on the bump tomorrow for Eugene with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M.

Tomorrow night is a special night at the Emeralds game. It's Marvel Super Hero night and it'll be an action-packed day. It's also a Casey Schmitt poster giveaway tomorrow at the game for the first 1,000 fans. You'll want to be at the ballpark early. The gates will be open at 5:30 P.M.

