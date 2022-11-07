Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2023 Season Schedule

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys today announced their 2023 baseball schedule. The Doughboys will be home for Opening Day on June 6 and play against the Greeneville Flyboys.

The 2023 Appalachian League season begins June 6 and runs through July 31. The Doughboys will celebrate Independence Day at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Monday, July 3.

"The 2023 Doughboys schedule is finally here and we are excited to share it with our fans," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "We will continue to make TVA Credit Union Ballpark a beacon of fun for Johnson City and can't wait to see everyone on June 6."

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Doughboys Ticket Office at 423-461-4866. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

