Elizabethton River Riders Announce 2023 Season Schedule

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders today announced their 2023 baseball schedule. The River Riders will host their first home game on June 6 against the Kingsport Axmen.

The 2023 Appalachian League season begins June 6 and runs through July 31. The River Riders will celebrate Independence Day at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Monday, July 3 playing against the Greeneville Flyboys.

"Our staff and I look forward to the River Riders' 2023 season" said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. "We could not be more excited to become a part of Elizabethton and the Carter County community. Next season's schedule promises to be fun".

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the River Riders Ticket Office at 423-547-6443. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

