Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2023 Season Schedule
November 7, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release
GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys today announced their 2023 baseball schedule. The Flyboys first home game will be on June 7 against the Johnson City Doughboys.
The 2023 Appalachian League season begins June 6 and runs through July 31. The Flyboys schedule is highlighted by hosting the Elizabethton River Riders on Independence Day, July 4.
"I am beyond excited for the 2023 season," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "We have an amazing lineup of games, and we look forward to filling the schedule with a ton of great promotions and theme nights!"
Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.
