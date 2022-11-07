Kingsport Axmen Announce 2023 Season Schedule

KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen today announced their 2023 baseball schedule. The Axmen will host their first home game on June 7 against the Elizabethton River Riders.

The 2023 Appalachian League season begins June 6 and runs through July 31. The Axmen will celebrate Independence Day at Hunter Wright Stadium on Monday, July 3 playing against the Johnson City Doughboys.

"We are thrilled to announce our 2023 schedule and look to build off of the championship momentum from 2022 into another great season," explained Kingsport Axmen General Manager Logan Davis. "This schedule gives us some great possibilities for promotions and a great year for our fans."

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Axmen Ticket Office at 423-224-2626. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

