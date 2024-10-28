Johnny Macdonald Called up to ECHL's Reading Royals

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman Johnny Macdonald has been called up to the ECHL's Reading Royals.

MacDonald actually began his fourth professional season in Reading's training camp this fall, but returned to Roanoke after he was waived on October 13. Macdonald has played in parts of the past two seasons for the Dawgs, returning for his third campaign in Roanoke this season. The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native is off to a hot start this season, tallying two goals and two assists through Roanoke's first four games, including an overtime game-winning goal on Saturday at Peoria. After appearing in three games for Roanoke in the 2022-2023 season, the six-foot-two blue-liner broke out last season with six goals, 16 assists, a plus-11 rating, and 61 penalty minutes in 36 regular season games for the Dawgs after signing with Roanoke on December 13, 2023. The remainder of Macdonald's pro experience to date came with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the left-shot defenseman had 15 goals, 59 assists, and 96 penalty minutes in 98 regular season games while adding eight assists in 14 career playoff games for the Hat Tricks. Macdonald was a strong contributor in Danbury's FPHL's Commissioner's Cup title run in the 2022-2023 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home on Friday, November 1 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

