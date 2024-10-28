SPHL Announces Suspension

October 28, 2024







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:

Peoria's Jordan Ernst

Peoria's Jordan Ernst has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 18, Roanoke at Peoria, played on Saturday, October 26.

Ernst is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 17:24 of the second period.

Ernst will miss Peoria's game Tuesday against Evansville.

