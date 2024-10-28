Havoc Announce Nutkevitch Jersey Retirement

HUNTSVILLE, AL - On Saturday, November 2nd, the Huntsville Havoc will honor a true team legend, as they retire Sy Nutkevitch's jersey, celebrating the career of one of the most impactful players in franchise history.

Nutkevitch has defined an era of success and resilience for the Havoc. He holds the team records for most goals, assists, and points, cementing his legacy as a Huntsville icon. Nutkevitch's career has been marked by dedication, leadership, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Over his years with the Havoc, he became a pivotal force behind the team's back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.

Beyond Huntsville, his name is etched in the SPHL record books, where he ranks third in all-time assists and sixth in all-time points-achievements that speak to his skill and consistency at the highest level. Reflecting on his time in Huntsville, Nutkevitch expressed heartfelt appreciation for his experiences and the fans who stood by him.

"Wearing the Havoc jersey has been an incredible journey," he shared. "I want to thank the organization, my teammates, and, most importantly, the fans who have supported me. It's been an honor to represent this city and be part of the Huntsville hockey family."

Head coach Stuart Stefan also reflected on Nutkevitch's legacy, praising not only his skill but his role as a leader. "Sy has made a tremendous impact on our organization," Stefan said. "He's been an exceptional leader, role model, and mentor to our younger players. It's been a pleasure to come to the rink with him every day-his dedication and character have been inspiring."

The jersey retirement ceremony on November 2nd will be a moment for fans, teammates, and the entire Huntsville community to celebrate Nutkevitch's achievements and the legacy he leaves behind. As his jersey rises to the rafters, his presence will remain an integral part of Huntsville hockey, inspiring future generations.

