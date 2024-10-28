Up Next: Ice Flyers Prepare for Weekend on the Road

October 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are gearing up for a series of games on the road against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Fayetteville Marksmen.

Here's what is in schedule for the team this week:

Monday - rest day /training

On Monday, the boys rested their bodies and addressed injury concerns before beginning preparations for the weekend's games.

Tuesday - Training

The team will hit the ice after a day rest to continue their preperations and fine tune their game-plans for the weekend.

wednesday - Training/blue angels practice/Departure

The preparations continue with practice Wednesday morning. After practice, the boys will get a chance to watch the Blue Angels on base for their practice as they prepare for their homecoming show. Later that night the boys will hit the road to Roanoke, Virginia for their first set of games.

Thursday - Training

On Thursday the team will train at the Berglund Center and rest up before their game on Friday night.

Friday - Ice Flyers vs Rail Yard Dawgs | 7:05PM ET

The team will look to get their first win of the season against the Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night at the Berglund Center. This is the first time these two teams are meeting this season and will be game one of their six scheduled matchups.

Saturday - Ice Flyers vs Rail Yard Dawgs | 7:05PM ET

The Ice Flyers will face-off against the Rail Yard Dawgs again on Saturday night before packing up and heading to Fayetteville, North Carolina that same evening.

Sunday - Ice Flyers vs Fayetteville Marksmen | 3:00 PM ET

On Sunday, the boys will finish off their weekend of games against the Marksmen at the Crown Complex. This will be the only game the Ice Flyers will play against the Marksmen during the year of 2024. The team is scheduled to play the Marksmen five times after the new year. After the game, the boys will start their journey back to Pensacola.

NEXT HOME STAND

Friday, November 8 - Adult Jersey Giveaway Presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

Saturday, November 9 - Blue Angels Night Presented by Publix .

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.