Joey Willis Plays Hero in Overtime, Giving the Frontenacs the Full Two Points against the IceDogs

March 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0 | NIA 1

9:22 Ivan Galiyanov (10) - Callum Cheynowski, Jack Brauti

2nd Period

KGN 1 | NIA 1

8:23 Matthew Soto (17) - Adam Kelly, Will Bishop

KGN 2 | NIA 1

12:03 Ben Pickell (12) - Ethan Hay, Gage Heyes

KGN 2 | NIA 2

15:21 Noah Van Vliet (7) - Penalty Shot

3rd Period

KGN 3 | NIA 2

4:20 Jacob Battaglia (38) - Tuomas Uronen, Quinton Burns

KGN 3 | NIA 3

19:43 Mathieu Paris (6) - Ryan Roobroeck

Overtime

KGN 4 | NIA 3

1:02 Joey Willis (22) - Cedrick Guindon, Quinton Burns

Wednesday, March 12th vs Ottawa 67's - 7PM Puck Drop

