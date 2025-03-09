Joey Willis Plays Hero in Overtime, Giving the Frontenacs the Full Two Points against the IceDogs
March 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0 | NIA 1
9:22 Ivan Galiyanov (10) - Callum Cheynowski, Jack Brauti
2nd Period
KGN 1 | NIA 1
8:23 Matthew Soto (17) - Adam Kelly, Will Bishop
KGN 2 | NIA 1
12:03 Ben Pickell (12) - Ethan Hay, Gage Heyes
KGN 2 | NIA 2
15:21 Noah Van Vliet (7) - Penalty Shot
3rd Period
KGN 3 | NIA 2
4:20 Jacob Battaglia (38) - Tuomas Uronen, Quinton Burns
KGN 3 | NIA 3
19:43 Mathieu Paris (6) - Ryan Roobroeck
Overtime
KGN 4 | NIA 3
1:02 Joey Willis (22) - Cedrick Guindon, Quinton Burns
Wednesday, March 12th vs Ottawa 67's - 7PM Puck Drop
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025
- Rangers Remain Perfect against Highway 7 Rivals with 4-3 Win - Kitchener Rangers
- Joey Willis Plays Hero in Overtime, Giving the Frontenacs the Full Two Points against the IceDogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - March 9th - GUE vs. KIT - Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs Wrap up Season Series with the IceDogs this Afternoon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Kitchener Squares off against Guelph in Sunday Matinée at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Joey Willis Plays Hero in Overtime, Giving the Frontenacs the Full Two Points against the IceDogs
- Frontenacs Wrap up Season Series with the IceDogs this Afternoon
- Frontenacs Set for Battle against the Knights
- Kingston Frontenacs Organization Mourns the Loss of Dick Cherry
- Frontenacs Faulter in Windsor