Game Preview: Kitchener Squares off against Guelph in Sunday Matinée at the Aud

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers wrap up their weekend on home ice with the latest edition of the Highway Seven series against the Guelph Storm on Sunday. Puck drop is slated for an afternoon 2:00 p.m. start.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

The last meeting of the Highway Seven series between Kitchener and Guelph took place on Tuesday, February 25th, at The Aud, where the Rangers earned their sixth consecutive win over the Storm this season. After Guelph struck first for the only goal in the first period, it was all Blueshirts for the remaining 40 minutes. Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) tied the game on the power play before Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) buried the game-winning goal, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead after two periods. In the third, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) made his presence felt with back-to-back goal markers as Haedon Ellis and Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) extended the lead in the second half of the frame, earning the Blueshirts a 6-1 victory. Between the pipes, Jackson Parsons stood tall, stopping 26 of 27 shots in the victory.

Over the Years:

Sunday's afternoon showdown is the seventh contest between Kitchener and Guelph this season, with Kitchener going a flawless 6-0-0-0 in the 2024-25 campaign. Last year, the Rangers went 5-3-0-0 against their Highway Seven rivals. Since 2019, these two teams have been familiar with one another, as Kitchener holds an overall record of 28-11-1-0 and 15-5-0-0 on home ice over that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (43-13-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Rangers earned an important two points over the Windsor Spitfires in a Friday classic at The Aud, winning the game 7-4. Kitchener has now registered at least a point in six straight contests. Matthew Hlacar was off to the races in this one, scoring 3:00 minutes into the game to give the Blueshirts a 1-0 lead after one. Adrian Misaljevic would record his first of two goals in the second before Windsor would strike twice to draw even before the period closed.

Knotted at 2-2 entering the third, seven goals were accounted for between the two teams in the final 20 minutes of action. Misaljevic found the back of the net again before the Spitfires would tie the game once more under two minutes later. Luca Romano and Andrew Vermeulen would score less than a minute apart to give the Rangers a two-goal advantage before Windsor would score once more with under four minutes to play. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) was the closer, sealing the deal on the power play, with Romano adding an empty netter for good measure. Kitchener had 13 different point-getters on the night. In goal, Jackson Parsons was sensational, anchoring the victory with 39 saves.

Both teams managed to capitalize on the power play in the game. Kitchener scored two important goals on the man advantage and went 2-for-5, now with a 22.2% conversion rate through 62 games played. On the other side, Windsor scored once on four chances, going 1-for-4 on the night and dropping the Rangers' penalty-kill efficiency to 84.7%.

Rangers to Watch

Adrian Misaljevic currently leads all Rangers in goals (29) and points (60) through 62 games this season. Appearing in every contest for Kitchener this year, Misaljevic's 29 goals and 60 points are career highs as he added to that total on Friday against Windsor with two goals - now one shy of his first 30-goal season in the OHL. In six games against Guelph this year, he has one goal and five assists for a six-point total.

Luca Romano netted his 23rd and 24th goals of the season at The Aud on Friday, further cementing his impressive sophomore campaign. With 47 points (24G, 23A) in 61 games, he has played a key role in propelling the Rangers to second place in the OHL standings. The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward, who has doubled his production from his rookie year, is tied for third in goals and fourth in points as he continues to elevate his game. Romano will look to add to his three-point (1G, 2A) total against the Storm this year on Sunday.

Andrew Vermeulen enters Sunday's matinee on a three-game point streak, picking up a goal and two assists in his last three outings. In his first season with Kitchener, the junior forward has taken a major leap in his production, securing career highs in games played (58), goals (14), assists (17), points (31), and plus/minus (+14). Continuing his strong impact for Kitchener this season, Vermeulen aims to build on his two assists in six games against Guelph.

SCOUTING THE STORM (18-32-5-4)

10th in the Western Conference, 19th in the OHL

The Storm suffered their second straight loss on Friday, falling 5-1 to the Sarnia Sting at the Sleeman Centre. Despite firing 35 shots on goal, Guelph managed to beat Sting netminder Nick Surzycia just once. Sarnia controlled the game from start to finish, with Liam Beamish leading the charge with a hat trick. The Sting struck twice in the first 40 minutes to take a 2-0 lead, and while Charlie Paquette pulled the Storm within one early in the third, Sarnia answered less than a minute later to restore a two-goal lead. Beamish then sealed the win with two more goals, including a shorthanded empty netter. In the crease, Guelph netminder Colin Ellsworth made 33 saves in the defeat.

Both teams were granted four power play opportunities in the game. Guelph went 0-for-4 on the night, dropping their season power play percentage to 19.7%. Sarnia, however, was able to convert on one of four chances, going 1-for-4. The Storm now have a success rate of 76.8% on the penalty kill after 59 games played. Following their matchup with Kitchener on Sunday, Guelph kicks off a home-and-home set with the London Knights at Canada Life Place on Tuesday.

Storm to Watch:

Charlie Paquette provided the Storm's lone goal against the Sting on Friday, just as he did in their previous matchup with Kitchener. Paquette has registered a goal in each of Guelph's last two games against the Rangers, totaling two goals in six games. In the season, the forward leads the way in goals (31) and points (61) and is tied for the most assists (30). The veteran has at least a point in eight of his last nine games, totaling eight goals, four assists, and 12 points over that span, while currently riding a two-game goal streak.

Though he's gone scoreless in his last two games, Jake Karabela was on an impressive six-game point streak, in which he tallied three goals, seven assists, and 10 points - including an assist against Kitchener. Karabela has made the most of his 39 games this season, scoring eight goals, 19 assists, and 27 points. The senior ranks second on the team in power play assists (10) and fifth in points (27) despite playing in just over half of the club's games. Against the Rangers this year, Karabela has two points (1G, 1A) in four games - making him a player to watch on Sunday.

Jett Luchanko had three three-point nights and a four-point performance in February and is a player to be on the lookout for in Kitchener. Appearing in only 37 games for Guelph after starting the year with the Philadelphia Flyers, Luchanko has still produced at better than a point-per-game, scoring 19 goals, 29 assists, and 48 points - placing him in third for all three categories on the team. Kitchener has done a good job keeping him off the score sheet in three games, and they'll look to repeat that effort on Sunday.

Drafted Storm:

The Storm have two players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was selected in 2022 and one who was picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) was taken in the 2022 draft, and Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) was drafted in the 2024 draft.

RANGERS REACH

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's matinee against the Storm, the Rangers will resume game action on Friday, March 14th, against the North Bay Battalion to wrap up their current three-game homestand. The East Avenue Blue will then have a quick turnaround, playing game two of a back-to-back on the weekend, traveling to play the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, March 15th at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Puck drop against the Battalion is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

