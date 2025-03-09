Frontenacs Wrap up Season Series with the IceDogs this Afternoon

The Kingston Frontenacs wrap up their weekend away from home in Niagara this afternoon. It's the finale in the season series with the IceDogs, with the Frontenacs looking to pick up a much needed win to close out the weekend. The race for the Eastern Conference title is getting tighter, and with the Frontenacs dropping games to Windsor and London on this road trip it's imperative that the black and gold get a crucial two points to keep pace with the other three contenders in the East.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs are trailing 1-2 in the season series with the IceDogs

When he suits up this afternoon, Cedrick Guindon will tie former Frontenac Mike Oliviera for third place on the OHL's all-time iron man streak with 266 consecutive games played.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Ethan Hay (#68)

Since coming over to the Frontenacs at the trade deadline, Ethan Hay has proven to be an outstanding addition to the lineup. Having been the captain and a part of the leadership group in Saginaw, the Frontenacs added another valued leader to the locker room and one of the best faceoff men in the OHL to boot. Pairing him with Cedrick Guindon down the middle gives Kingston two of the very best at faceoffs in the league, a dangerous combination in the dot when they're protecting a lead late in a game. Hay has been excellent alongside Ethan Miedema and Gage Heyes, typically matched up against the opposition's top units.

Niagara - Andrei Loshko (#27)

We've talked before about certain players that always seem to have Kingston's number, and you can add Andrei Loshko to that list. The import from Belarus has been lights out for the IceDogs this season and has been performing well alongside Kevin He. Loshko, a Seattle Kraken draft choice, has five points in three games against the Frontenacs this season.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Wednesday, March 12th @ 7PM - vs Ottawa 67's

