Rangers Remain Perfect against Highway 7 Rivals with 4-3 Win

March 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The East Avenue Blue skated to a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon in front of the largest capacity crowd this season. With the win, the Rangers improve to 7-0-0-0 against the Storm this season with the final game being played in Guelph on the final day of the season. Adrian Misaljevic recorded his 30th goal of the season in the game, the first time cracking that milestone for the overage forward.

After a scoreless opening period, the Rangers exploded for three unanswered goals to lead 3-0 after 40 minutes of play. Luca Romano and Jack Pridham registered a power play goal each with Adrian Misaljevic scoring his 30th sandwiched in the middle. Guelph put up a fight as they got on the board at the 3:41 mark of the third period. Christian Humphreys and the Rangers had a quick response to bring the league back three. Guelph pushed back again scoring twice in the second half of the period, but the Rangers wouldn't let them get any closer, securing a regulation victory.

Attendance: 7,320

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 1, GUE 0 - PPG

1:01 Luca Romano (25) - Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Reid

KIT 2, GUE 0

12:17 Adrian Misaljevic (30) - Luke Ellinas, Tanner Lam

KIT 3, GUE 0 - PPG

13:13 Jack Pridham (25) - Adrian Misaljevic, Christian Humphreys

3rd Period

KIT 3, GUE 1

3:41 Charlie Paquette (32) - Lev Katzin, Guinn Beauchesne

KIT 4, GUE 1

5:37 Christian Humphreys (9) - Trent Swick, Jack Pridham

KIT 4, GUE 2

9:44 Alex McLean (9) - Hunter McKenzie, Quinn, Beauchesne

KIT 4, GUE 3 - PPG

13:41 Lev Katzin (14) - Charlie Paquette, Jake Karabela

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 2A)

Second Star: Luca Romano (1G)

Third Star: Charlie Paquette (1G, 2A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 25 - GUE 36

Power play: KIT 2/4 - GUE 2/5

FO%: KIT 37% - GUE 63%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 33/36 Saves, Three Goals Against

L: Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 21/25 Saves, Four Goals Against

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's matinee against the Storm, the Rangers will resume game action on Friday, March 14th, against the North Bay Battalion to wrap up their current three-game homestand. The East Avenue Blue will then have a quick turnaround, playing game two of a back-to-back on the weekend, traveling to play the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, March 15th at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Puck drop against the Battalion is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

