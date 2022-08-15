Joey Chestnut Coming to the Vic for Dollar Menu Practice and World Record Popcorn-Eating Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS - The World's Greatest Competitive Eater, Joey Chestnut, will make appearances at Victory Field on consecutive Dollar Menu Nights - Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 23 - to train for and later participate in the World Record Popcorn-eating Challenge. The current world record for most popcorn eaten in eight minutes is 28.5, 24-ounce servings.

On Aug. 16, Chestnut will distribute his Classic Boardwalk Coney Sauce to the first 500 fans in the Center Field Plaza before participating in a series of in-game eating challenges on the home dugout. After the game, 3,000 fans will receive his signature Coney Sauce while exiting the ballpark. Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Then at 6:40 PM on Aug. 23, Chestnut will take a crack at the World Record Popcorn-eating Challenge on-field. Fans will receive complimentary bottles of his Creamy Green Hatch and Jalapeno Wing and Dipping Sauce upon exiting The Vic while supplies last. Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

"The Tuesday Dollar Menu at Victory Field is one of our most popular Daily Deals among fans, offering popcorn, peanuts, chips, Cracker Jack and hot dogs all for one dollar apiece at concessions," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "We are excited to add flavor to our games on August 16 and 23 as Joey Chestnut attempts to break the world record for most popcorn eaten in eight minutes."

Chestnut, who lives in nearby Westfield., Ind., owns over 50 competitive eating records, his most notorious being 76 Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and buns in 10 minutes. He has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest a record 15 times. Despite the change in texture, Chestnut fears no food challenge and is ready to add the record for most popcorn eaten in eight minutes to his plate.

"Since I've moved to Indiana, I have loved going to Indianapolis Indians games and enjoying the whole experience - including the items offered at the concession stand," said Joey Chestnut. "I'm ready to claim the world champion popcorn-eating challenge at the best minor league ballpark in America at Victory Field, surrounded by Hoosiers, doing what I love."

