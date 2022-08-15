Knights Welcome New "Shortstop" to Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce a new addition to the team's front office staff this week. With help from North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue and WCNC, the Charlotte Knights will foster "Shortstop", a six-month-old puppy. The team's new "Shortstop" will be on hand to meet fans and help out for the six-game home series against the Syracuse Mets, which runs from Tuesday, August 16 to Sunday, August 21.

"Fostering is a great way to help clear out shelters," stated Megan Smithers, Charlotte Knights Director of Community Relations. "We want to shed light on fostering and what better way to do that then to have Shortstop join us this week at the ballpark. We hope the fans get a chance to meet her!"

The addition of "Shortstop" to Truist Field this week is part of WCNC's "Clear the Shelters" campaign, which is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local's NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

More information about WCNC's "Clear the Shelters" campaign can be found at a Knights game this week at Truist Field. For more information about the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue, please visit their website: https://northmeckanimalrescue.org/.

