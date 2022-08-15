Tides to Host Fleet Park Senior Little League Champions

The Norfolk Tides today announced they will be hosting the United States Senior Little League champions Fleet Park Little League on Friday, August 19 prior to first pitched. The 16-and-under squad reached the Senior Little League World Series by beating Texas, 2-1, in the United States side of the bracket. They ended up losing to Puerto Rico, 10-5, on August 6 in the Senior Little League World Series in Easton, South Carolina.

Fans can purchase tickets to Friday night's game and support Fleet Park Little League by buying tickets through this link, where proceeds will go to the little league.

Founded in 1994, Fleet Park Little League is located off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk, just a 10 minute drive from Harbor Park. They will celebrate on the field with a pregame ceremony prior to the 7:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch, with gates opening at 5:45.

Other promotions featured Friday night at Habor Park starts with DJ Canrock's Pregame Party on the concourse, where there will be drink specials from 5:45 - 7:00 p.m. There will also be a Tides Baseball Cap Giveaway, where the first 2,500 Fans 18 and Over will receive a Carhartt Style Tides Baseball Cap courtesy of Pepsi and Wavy TV 10. The enite night will be Wands and Wizards Night, where you can pose for pictures with legendary wizards, cheer for your house, and sip on butterbeer as the Tides pay tribute to the wonderful world of magic.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

