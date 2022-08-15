Astudillo Named IL Player of the Week

August 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder Willians Astudillo has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of August 8-14, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

During Jacksonville's six-game series at Durham, Astudillo batted a whopping 12-for-23 (.522/.560/1.043/1.603) with four home runs, 12 RBIs and four runs scored. On August 10 against the Bulls, Astudillo recorded the first five-hit game for a Jumbo Shrimp since Bryson Brigman lashed five hits on July 3, 2021 at Memphis.

A native of Barcelona, Venezuela, Astudillo has appeared in 43 games with Jacksonville in 2022. He is hitting .344/.409/.626/1.035 with seven doubles, 13 homers, 34 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He has also played in 21 contests with the Miami Marlins, slashing .241/.255/.296/.551 with one home run, four RBIs and five runs scored.

Originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies as a non-drafted free agent on May 1, 2009, Astudillo played in the Philadelphia, Atlanta, Arizona and Minnesota organizations before making his major league debut with the Twins on June 30, 2018 at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field. During his five-season major league career, he has appeared in 190 games, playing every defensive position except for shortstop and batting .267/.291/.396/.687.

Astudillo is the first Jacksonville player to earn a weekly honor in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.