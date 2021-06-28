Joe Campagna Selected as FL Player of the Week

June 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the first time in 2021, the Washington Wild Things have had a player selected as the Frontier League Player of the Week. For the week running Monday, June 21 through Sunday, June 27, versatile utility-man Joe Campagna received the honor after a week that saw him club four home runs and drive in nine.

The former Blackhawk Cougar and Slippery Rock University standout was 9-for-19 in five games played this past week, starting with a 3-for-4 night Wednesday against the Florence Y'alls at Wild Things Park. In that game Campagna drove in four on two solo home runs and a big bases-loaded, two-run single. The week drew on and Campagna stayed hot, totaling four home runs, nine RBI and two walks.

During the week, Campagna raised his batting average from .279 to .339, his on-base percentage from .365 to .427, his slugging percentage from .372 to .597 and his OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) from .737 to 1.024. His five home runs are the third most on the club, while his 16 RBI are the second highest total in the category behind Bralin Jackson and Hector Roa's 19 knocked in.

Campagna and the Wild Things will continue their longest road trip of the season Tuesday with a three-game series opener against the Sussex County Miners at 7:05 p.m. You can watch the games and all the Frontier League action this season by subscribing to Frontier League TV on frontierleaguetv.com or on the league's streaming app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League. Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications. They aim to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media." For more information on Pointstreak products visit them at www.poinstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.