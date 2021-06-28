Arjona Selected as Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Kyle Arjona was selected as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The weekly awards are chosen by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League.

Arjona shutout Joliet for the second time this year in his lone start of the week on Friday night. The right-hander allowed just two hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in the complete game effort as part of a 5-0 win. Arjona retired 20 batters in a row from the second inning into the ninth and threw 118 pitches in his second complete game of the year, which leads the league.

Arjona owns a 3-3 record on the year with a 3.41 ERA over six starts and sported a 19.2 inning scoreless streak early in the year. The opening night starter is 3-0 against Joliet this year with an ERA of 0.36 in 24 innings. Arjona also blanked Joliet on June 8, tallying the first complete game shutout of the year in the league. The Florida resident is the first pitcher in team history to record two complete game shutouts and leads the league in that category while sitting second in the league in innings pitched.

Arjona is the second player to be honored by the league this season. Quincy Nieporte was chosen as the Player of the Week on June 7.

The Boomers (16-13) return home this weekend with three fireworks displays for Independence Day weekend. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

