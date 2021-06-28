Frontier League-Leading Otters Back Home at Bosse Field this Week

June 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Your Evansville Otters have the best record in the Frontier League at 21-8! Come to Bosse Field this week to check out the league-leading Otters!

This week's three-game home series against the Florence Y'alls features some of your favorite weekly promotions.

Tuesday is Taco Tuesday with tacos, nachos, and frozen margaritas available at concessions. Plus, discounted Corona and Modelo is a can't-miss deal on Taco Tuesdays! First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is Senior Connection Wednesday with The Women's Hospital Deaconess. Seniors 55 and older can get a general admission ticket and get into the game for ONLY $2! FIrst pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is a BIG, BIG night at Bosse Field! It's Thirsty Thursday! Cool off from the summer heat with your favorite domestic drafts and cans at discounted prices. Plus, we're kicking off the 4th of July holiday early! Come early to get a flag sticker giveaway courtesy of Signarama. Stay in your seats after the game for a dazzling, postgame fireworks show that will light up the night sky above Bosse Field.

There's more....

Thursday, July 1 is the annual Jacob's Village Benefit Game with the Evansville Otters

The Evansville Otters and Jacob's Village announced the continuation of a 16-year partnership, highlighted by an Otters' game on July 1 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls to benefit Jacob's Village.

The game has usually been in early May on the Otters' exhibition schedule, but this season, the game will be during a regular season game on Thursday, July 1.

"We would like to invite all of the Evansville community to come out Thursday, July 1, to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, postgame fireworks, and to support a great cause," Jacob's Village Development Director Laura Hurt said. "It's really a fun night!"

"It's been a wonderful partnership with the Evansville Otters, and over our 15-year history, we have raised over $200,000 to support people with disabilities."

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walk-able neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

"This will be a fun, family-friendly game. We invite the community to come out on Thursday, July 1 to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, fireworks, free popcorn provided by Wolk Financial, door prizes, Thirsty Thursday, a big half-pot, live DJ, and more!" Hurt added.

$5 general admission tickets for this year's game may be purchased at all G.D. Ritzy's locations, Bosse Field and Jacob's Village beginning Thursday. The Bosse Field box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Otters are back at Bosse Field and you be should be too! Gather your friends and get back to fun this summer at the ballpark!

Get your tickets now at evansvilleotters.com, by calling (812) 435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.