Miners Game Suspended at Gateway

June 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners game on Monday night, June 28, against the Gateway Grizzlies at GCS Credit Union Ballpark has been suspended due to weather in the bottom of the third inning with a 0-0 score and one out.

The game will be resumed at 3:30 p.m. as the first game in a doubleheader, and will be played to its original nine-inning conclusion. The second game in the doubleheader (Tuesday's originally scheduled game) will then be played, and will last seven regulation innings.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 60 players to MLB organizations in their 14 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.