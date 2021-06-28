Combs, Bullpen Ignite Win

June 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - On a sweltering Sunday Family Fun Day at Yogi Berra Stadium, the New Jersey Jackals salvaged the last game of a three game series with Equipe Quebec, winning by a score of 10-3.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for the Jackals, as Connor Panas lifted a two-run home run to right, giving Quebec a 2-0 lead. The Jackals would respond in the bottom of the first, however, utilizing a Jason Agresti RBI single and an Alfredo Marte two-run home run to jump in front 3-2 after one complete inning.

Stanley Espinal ballooned the lead to 5-2, driving in Agresti and Marte on a double in the third. Although Jesse Hodges launched a home run to center field for Quebec in the fourth, that third run is all they would get off Jackal pitching the rest of the afternoon.

The final innings became the setting for the Dalton Combs Show. The Jackals right fielder dove and caught a sinking line drive off the bat of Hodges in the top of the sixth, then doubled and scored in the bottom half. In the seventh, facing reliever Pablo Arevalo, Combs admired the high arc of a moonshot sent to the berm down the right field line, scoring himself, Santiago Chirino and Marte on his first homer of the season. Those were the final runs on the afternoon as the Jackal bullpen slammed the door on Quebec.

The Jackals will continue the home stand on Tuesday, June 29th at 7:05pm against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets are available online and you can watch the broadcast on frontierleaguetv.com or listen for free at mixlr.com/jackalsbaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.