Jobe, Schoop Lead 'Caps to Big Win

FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed excellent performances from Jackson Jobe and rehabbing Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop as part of a 10-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps Saturday night in front of 7,094 fans at Parkview Field.

Jobe, the Detroit Tigers Top Prospect, tossed 5.2 innings without allowing an earned run, while Schoop went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and a run scored. West Michigan gained a half-game on the Midwest League Eastern Division leading Lake County Captains for a postseason berth. Lake County's game against the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond was postponed, and a doubleheader is scheduled for Sunday.

The Whitecaps scored the contest's first run for the fifth straight game and posted ten unanswered runs over the first five innings. Run-scoring singles from Jake Holton and Josh Crouch helped West Michigan build a 4-0 lead after one frame. In the third, the 'Caps plated four more in an inning highlighted by a single from Ben Malgeri that scored Carlos Mendoza and an RBI-double from Izaac Pacheco. After scoring two more in the fourth, the Whitecaps staked Jobe to a huge lead, who preserved the ten-run advantage for 5.2 frames. The 20-year-old would've tied his career-high with six innings, but a dropped infield pop-up opened the door for three unearned runs to score. The 'Caps bullpen followed with 3.1 frames of scoreless baseball to preserve the victory and guarantee a series win at Parkview Field.

Jobe (2-0) wins his second consecutive start with West Michigan, while TinCaps starter Jose Espada (1-3) gave up four runs in two innings while being saddled with his third loss. Malgeri, Schoop, and Mendoza each collected three base hits in the victory. The 'Caps record jumps to 67-58 overall and 36-23 in the back half of 2022, while the TinCaps drop to 21-37 in the second half and 48-76 this season.

