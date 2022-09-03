Dayton Dragons GameDay and Game Notes for Saturday (7:09 PM Game)

September 3, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fifth game of a six-game series.

Current Series: Dayton 3, Cedar Rapids 1. The Dragons have averaged 6.5 runs/game in the series while batting .288 with two home runs and a 4.50 ERA.

Last Game: Friday: Cedar Rapids 6, Dayton 4. The Kernels scored six runs in the top of the first inning and held off a Dayton comeback bid. Dragons relievers combined for six shutout innings and the Dragons got the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before falling short. Tyler Callihan and Steven Leyton each had two hits for Dayton.

Streaks: The Dragons have won seven of their last eight games and 11 of their last 14. Their seven-game winning streak that ended last night was the team's longest since they won nine straight in June, 2019.

Team and Player Notes:

Over the last eight games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.297), runs (60), extra base hits (30), and stolen bases (27). Their team OPS of .859 is 92 points higher than any other club in the league.

The Dragons 27 stolen bases since August 25 (eight games) is tied for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball during that time period.

Dayton has hit 140 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season.

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Rece Hinds, with nine home runs (or Mat Nelson with eight) could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

The Dragons are on pace to break the club record for fewest errors in a season. They have 103 errors in 121 games (0.85 errors per game). The Dragons record for fewest errors in a season is 113 in 2021 in a 120-game season (0.94 errors per game).

Steven Leyton over his last 13 games is batting .388 (19 for 49) with three home runs and six doubles.

Jay Allen II over his last seven games is batting .400 (12 for 30) with two triples, a double, and eight stolen bases.

Mat Nelson over his last 11 games is batting .326 (14 for 43) with a home run, one triple, and two doubles.

Ashton Creal has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .348 (8 for 23) with one triple, one double and three RBI.

Tyler Callihan over his last three games is batting .500 (7 for 14) with one home run, two doubles, and five RBI.

Donovan Benoit over his last eight appearances has thrown 12 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 39 with 18 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 7.1 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 8 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.2 IP (3 H, 3 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, Sept, 4 (1:09 p.m.): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-2, 5.26) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Midwest League Stories from September 3, 2022

