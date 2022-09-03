Lugnuts Roster Moves: Tomioka Reinstated

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Shohei Tomioka activated from the Covid IL, now wearing no. 20

The updated Lugnuts roster has 27 active players, seven players on the Injured List, three players on the Covid IL and three on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Tonight at 7:05 p.m., the Lansing Lugnuts (25-33, 50-74) play the fifth in a six-game series at the South Bend Cubs. Following Sunday's series finale, the Lugnuts return home for a six-game homestand ranging September 6-11 to close out the 2022 season. For more information on the Nuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

