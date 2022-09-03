Lake County Captains Game Notes

Captain's Log LAST TIME OUT: The Lake County Captains were held scoreless for just the fifth time this season. The Captains stranded 10 runners on base and six in the final four innings. Will Dion made his High-A debut and was excellent over 6.2 innings allowing just one run. Offensively, Yordys Valdes in his fourth game as a Captain had three of the four Lake County hits.

IS STAT SO?: The Captains achieved their season high in extra base hits with eight against the Great Lakes Loons on May 15. Lake County this season has had four games with at least six extra base hits against Great Lakes.

NO DOG DAYS IN AUGUST: In the month of August, the Lake County Captains were outstanding going 20-6.

Lake County had 15 wins at home combined in the month of May, June, and July. They matched that number in August going 15-3, at Classic Park. It was the first month with 20 wins for the Captains since August 2014, where they went 20-10.

POWER HITTING AND PITCHING: The Lake County Captains and Great Lakes Loons have powered balls over the fence and past hitters in 2022. The Loons rank third in the Midwest League in Home Runs with 140 while the Captains are just five homers back with 135, fourth best. Great Lakes pitchers have compiled the most strikeouts with 1348, while the Captains have 12 shutout victories this season, tops in the league.

STREAK OF THE SUMMER: The Lake County Captains won nine games in a row from August 5th to August 14th, the second longest winning streak in Captains history. The unbeaten streak started included three consecutive wins over the Great Lakes Loons and a six-game sweep of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, all at Classic Park. The longest winning streak in Lake County history is 13 games, which was achieved from May 27 to June 8, 2003, a season where the Captains won a franchise best 97 games.

PLANEZ'S PLACE IN CAPTAINS HISTORY: Alexfri Planez this season strung together a 22-game hit streak.

It stands as the longest streak in the Midwest League this season. The 20-year-old was just two hits away from the longest hitting streak in Lake County history. Francisco Mejia, now a Tampa Bay Ray had a hit in 24 consecutive games with the Captains in 2016. Over the stretch, Planez had a .333/.340/.667 slash line with eight home runs, 23 runs batted in and 32 hits. Planez only walked once during the streak. The streak began on June 14th and ended July 14th.

2021 DRAFT: The current starting pitchers for the Captains' were all selected in the 2021 draft. Tommy Mace was taken in the second round, 69th overall via a competitive balance pick, the right-hander has 67 strikeouts in 79.2 innings pitched. Today's starter Aaron Davenport, was the sixth round and 186th overall pick in the 2021 draft, his 11 home runs allowed is the lowest among qualifying Captains starters. Cleveland selected Jack Leftwich with the 216th overall pick in the seventh round. Leftwich has allowed just 16 runs over 46 innings with Lake County. Rodney Boone was an

eighth-round selection, pick number 246, and has made 12 starts including a complete game shutout against the Lansing Lugnuts on July 2nd. Will Dion, Cleveland's ninth round pick made his High-A debut last night and went 6.2 innings allowing just one run.

CURRY GETS THE CALL: Xzavion Curry made his Major League Debut against the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on August 15th. Curry went five innings permitting only three runs. The right- hander was a Captain in 2021 and started 13 games posting a 2.66 ERA.

